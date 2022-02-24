ST. MARYS — The Harrison and Muriel Dauer Stackpole Fund, administered by the Elk County Community Foundation (ECCF), awarded a grant for $9,300 to the St. Marys Area School District (SMASD) for the purchase of Mastercam software.
There is a nation-wide shortage of skilled workers, and one of the SMASD goals is to develop career-ready young adults to help fill high reward and high growth positions in local industry. This software is the same software that is used in industry. Exposure to and experience with this will be very advantageous for students when they enter the workforce. It will enhance their employability and will diminish the time required for them to become fully productive employees.
Mastercam is Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM) software, one of the most prevalent computer aided manufacturing software programs found in classrooms from high schools to vocational schools. Computer Aided Manufacturing software is used to translate Computer Aided Design (CAD) files to usable Computer Numeric Control (CNC) machining language. CNC machines allow for the production of high complexity parts, in a fraction of the time, while greatly reducing human error.
In Elk County, industry varies from powdered metal, metal fabrication, 3D printing, and 3D injection molding. Mastercam will provide Saint Marys Area School District students with real-world knowledge that is applicable to every single aspect of industrial manufacturing. It will expose our students to a well-known system that is relied upon by multiple companies in different fields of manufacturing.
The Elk County Community Foundation provides the administrative and investment management services that make it easy for donors to accomplish their charitable wishes, while improving the quality of life in our communities. Funds established by charitable donors support our communities through the awarding of grants and scholarships.
