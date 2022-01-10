ST. MARYS —Thousands of dollars in grants are available to nonprofit organizations during open grant cycles at the Elk County Community Foundation.
The ECCF is accepting applications through Jan. 15 for the current grant cycle from organizations who wish to apply for funding from the Harrison and Muriel Dauer Stackpole Family Fund or the Elk County Development Fund. Each of these funds welcome applications that directly benefit the residents of Elk County.
The Harrison and Muriel Dauer Stackpole Family Fund is an open grant that supports worthy projects that provide services for the residents of our communities. Their goal is to support causes and projects that improve the quality of life in our local area.
The Elk County Development Fund supports community development initiatives that will enhance the economic and community wellbeing of Elk County. Projects should include activities that are innovative and have a plan to sustain themselves.
For instructions on how to apply for a grant, go to www.elkcountyfoundation.org. Call 834-2125 with questions.