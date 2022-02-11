ST MARYS — The Elk County Community Foundation was the grateful recipient of a $3,000 EITC donation from Farmers National Bank in support of grants that will be distributed to the Johnsonburg and Ridgway School districts.
Pennsylvania’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program is a way for businesses to enrich educational opportunities for students and earn tax credits by donating to an Educational Improvement Organization.
The ECCF is designated as an Educational Improvement Organization under the EITC program. The EITC program makes grants available to public schools to support innovative educational programs that do not fall within the typical academic program. ECCF is an approved administrator of these grants.
Any entity authorized to conduct business in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and subject to certain taxes is eligible to apply to be involved with the EITC program. More information about applying can be found at https://dced.pa.gov/programs/educational-improvement-tax-credit-program-eitc.
As an approved EITC partner, the Community Foundation receives donations from qualified businesses to provide innovative educational programming within the public schools K-12. For more information about the Community Foundation or EITC opportunities contact the Foundation at 814-834-2125 or visit www.elkcountyfoundation.org.