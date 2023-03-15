At the Elk County Community Foundation’s February board meeting, the nonprofit recognized three outgoing board members who have volunteered their time to guide the ECCF, dedicating significant time and energy to help the foundation grow.
Nancy Hoffman, a resident of Ridgway, joined the Board in 2014. She chaired the Marketing Committee and served on the Grants Committee for many years. As a graphic designer, Hoffman shared her time and talents while she helped with many of our projects including many years as the Foundation’s annual report designer.
Chris Imbrogno joined the ECCF Board in 2014. As an Registered Nurse working for Penn Highland Community Nurses for many years, she brought not only her community involvement, but also her perspective on community health needs to the table. Imbrogno served on the Grants Committee for many years. Chris was fortunate to gain knowledge of and commitment to the foundation from her father, John Kojancic, who was a founding member of the ECCF.
Dennis Bonnano served as a member of the Board since 2017. Prior to that time he served on the Investment Committee since the early days of the foundation. Bonnano also reviewed the foundation’s quarterly Board Reports and helped ECCF’s first director set up the Quickbooks system prior to 2005. He served on the Grants Committee, Scholarship Committee, and as Vice President from 2019 to 2022.
The Elk County Community Foundation is grateful to these outgoing members who have volunteered their time to guide ECCF and help chart its past, present and future.