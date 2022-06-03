ST MARYS — Under the direction of Adam Brooks, the Elk County Council on the Arts Summer Theater Camp will present “Junie B. Jones The Musical JR.,” a 60-minute student version of the witty and charming show.
“Junie B. Jones The Musical JR.” is also featuring a book and lyrics by Marcy Heisler and music by Zina Goldrich, which was adapted from the “Junie B. Jones” series of best-selling books by Barbara Park.
The public performance will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 17 in St. Marys Area High School’s auditorium.
It’s Junie B.’s first day of first grade, and a lot of things have changed for her. Junie’s friend, Lucille, doesn’t want to be her best pal anymore and, on the bus, Junie B. makes friends with Herb, the new kid at school. Also, Junie has trouble reading the blackboard and her teacher, Mr. Scary, thinks she may need glasses. Throw in a friendly cafeteria lady, a kickball tournament and a “Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal,” and first grade has never been more exciting.
Summer Theater Camp is a weeklong experience for youth entering third grade in the fall of 2022 through this spring’s graduating seniors. Camp will be held June 13-June 17 at St. Marys Area High School.
Students interested in participating in Summer Theater Camp should register before end of day Friday, June 3. A limited number of merit-based scholarships are available on a first-come-first-served basis.
The public is welcome attend the performance of “Junie B. Jones The Musical JR.” on Friday, June 17. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. Donations at the door are appreciated, but not required.
To register for Summer Theater Camp, visit eccota.com/news-events/stc2022. For more information, contact ECCOTA Executive Director Sara Frank at sara@eccota.com or 814-772-7051.