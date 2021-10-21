RIDGWAY — Marisa Gonzalez, Public Arts program manager of the Elk County Council on the Arts, recently announced availability of the Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator Program, which matches eligible creative entrepreneurs with existing, free, local, small business consulting services and financial resources up to $2,000 to help them grow their businesses, audiences and revenue.
The program is open to all eligible applicants but is designed to prioritize investments in socially or economically disadvantaged creative entrepreneurs and those who are located in and whose work benefits low-income communities, as defined by the Small Business Administration. Applications to the program will be accepted on a rolling basis.
To be eligible for the program, individuals must be at least 18 years of age and a current resident of Pennsylvania for at least one year, have annual gross revenue less than $200,000 and be a creative entrepreneur intending to form a business or operating a business in Pennsylvania within one or more of the following creative industry areas: marketing, architecture, visual arts and crafts, design, film and media, digital games, music and entertainment and publishing.
Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator Program grant funds must support business formation or development. Eligible uses of grant funds include activities such as research and development, purchase of supplies and equipment, and professional and business development fees.
The program is funded by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts (PCA), a state agency under the Office of the Governor, and administered regionally by the Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts (PPA), PCA’s statewide network of re-granting partners. The Elk County Council on the Arts serves as the PCA’s PPA partner organization for Cameron, Elk, Forest, McKean and Potter counties.
ECCOTA is a Pennsylvania Council on the Arts partner. Through its partnership with the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, it is able to bring the Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts grant program and Arts in Education residencies to the region.
Details about the Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator Program can be found at https://www.eccota.com/ceap.