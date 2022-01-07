RIDGWAY — Elk County Council on the Arts (ECCOTA) will hold a posthumous exhibition of local artist Tom Copella starting Jan. 6, with a celebratory reception Friday, Jan. 7 from 5-7 p.m. at the ECCOTA Gallery on Main St. in Ridgway. {/span}
Tom Copella’s artistry could be seen across many mediums, from murals to wood carving, and, perhaps most notably, his paintings. Being the avid artist that he was, Copella was a member of ECCOTA for many years, and there was rarely a time that his artwork didn’t entertain guests of the gallery. The “Tom Copella – Remembering” exhibition will feature over 70 pieces of his original artwork as well as hundreds of prints.
Copella was born in Ridgway and grew up in the forests of the PA Wilds. While Copella spent a great part of his adult life painting murals in Florida, he returned to live in Ridgway in 2005. His murals can be found across Elk County including one in Johnsonburg which was a tribute to military service. His love for his hometown and region can be seen in his many paintings of downtown Ridgway. Another theme that Copella’s paintings would depict was that of little people in fairytales or woodland settings. From hometown pride to whimsical fantasy, Tom’s paintings captured the hearts of many.
Those who visit ECCOTA’s art exhibition of Tom Copella also have the opportunity to buy Tom’s artwork. If you aren’t able to attend the exhibition but would still like to view or purchase the art of Copella check out ECCOTA’s Tom Copella Exhibit page.