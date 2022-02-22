RIDGWAY — The Elk County Council on the Arts is seeking new artists to sell their work in the ECCOTA Sales Gallery. New artists are reviewed three times a year. The spring deadline for submissions is March 1.
The ECCOTA Sales Gallery is located across from the Elk County Courthouse on Main Street in downtown Ridgway. The gallery proudly features over 50 local and regional artists in a variety of mediums.
All artists displayed have been accepted through a jury review process conducted by the ECCOTA staff and Gallery Committee.
ECCOTA accepts submissions of visual 2D, 3D, food, jewelry, fiber, graphic design, letterpress, natural cosmetics, music, literature, glass and any other handmade artisan and heritage craft goods.
Applicants from a two-hour radius are preferred, but anyone applying from within the Pennsylvania Wilds region will be considered.
Artwork may be submitted for review via the online form at www.ECCOTA.com at any time. Submissions will be considered at the next scheduled jury review. For all the details, presentation requirements, and a full schedule of jury reviews for 2022 please visit ECCOTA.com/new-artist.
For more information, please contact Sara Frank, executive director, at sara@eccota.com or 814-772-7051.