ST MARYS — Under the direction of Adam Brooks, the Elk County Council on the Arts Summer Theater Camp presents Disney’s Frozen, JR. The spectacular 60-minute musical, designed for young performers, is based on the 2013 Disney film and the 2018 Broadway adaptation.
ECCOTA’s Arts Summer Theater Camp rehearsal began Monday, June 19 with over 60 students participating. Summer Theater Camp is a weeklong experience for youth entering grade 3 in the fall of 2023, through this spring’s graduating seniors. Camp is held all week at the St. Marys Area High School, culminating in a public performance of the musical, Frozen, JR. on Friday, June 23 at 7 p.m. in the auditorium. Admission is free. Donations at the door are appreciated, but not required.
For more information about ECCOTA and Summer Theater Camp visit: eccota.com/news-events/STC2023.