NEW BETHLEHEM — Edgewood Heights, a personal care community that is part of Penn Highlands WRC Senior Services, is hosting an open house/recruiting event on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, from 3-4:30 p.m.
With private, semi-private or apartment-style accommodations for 32 residents, Edgewood Heights has a family atmosphere with many community areas for activities and socialization. In addition to offering easy access to home health care services for those recovering from an illness, injury or surgery, the community provides a peaceful, rural setting just minutes away from the shops on Broad Street in New Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Residents enjoy many amenities ranging from family-style dining and hair salon/barber services to housekeeping and laundry services.
The community is currently hiring medication technicians, residential aids, cooks, servers, housekeepers and activity coordinators. Interviews will be conducted onsite.
Edgewood Heights is located at 612 Keck Ave. in New Bethlehem.
Everyone is welcome to attend. Light refreshments will be served.