EDINBORO — Edinboro University is proud to recognize the students who were named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.
In order to attain this highly regarded academic honor, students must maintain a quality point average of 3.4 or higher, complete a minimum of 12 semester hours of credit and receive no grade lower than a C in any course.
Local residents included:
- Caroline Jean Fitch of Wilcox
- Autumn Edgar of Ridgway
- Kathryn Elizabeth Baker of Brockway
- Faith A Hannah of DuBois
- Ray W Smith of Grampian
- Alicia Lyn Fritz of St. Marys
- Marlena G Ciecierski of Brookville
- Tia Michele Barnett of Brookville
- Micayla C Bothun of St. Marys
- Dorrie Elaine Olay of Kersey
- Josie A Smith of St. Marys
- Natalie Margaret Lenze of St. Marys
- Madison Lee Hannah of Reynoldsville
- Amanda Renee Williams of Johnsonburg
- Nichole Raye Moore of Ridgway
- Alexander Chance Thompson of Houtzdale
- Matthew Anthony Wehrle of Rossiter
- Jenna Nicole Bowman of Houtzdale
- Stephanie Rossi of DuBois
- Taylor S Freeburg of St. Marys
- Carley Lynn Semancik of DuBois
- Kassandra Ryan Sorg of St. Marys
- Chloe Elizabeth Eckert of St. Marys
- Christopher G Uhl of DuBois
- Kaylee Ann George of Sykesville
- Jordan Marie MacWilliams of Brookville
- Zachary David Smith of Penfield
- Ryan Michael Whitehead of Philipsburg