ST. MARYS — The 2020 Elk County Community Foundation’s (ECCF) annual report celebrates the 20th anniversary of the nonprofit foundation.
With the theme of “Counting Our Blessings,” the cover of the publication features a window pane collage with photos of area churches.
From its beginning in 2000, ECCF has been blessed with the support of charitable-minded individuals, organizations and businesses that have invested in the future of the community. The 186 funds established by these donors have given more than $6 million back to its communities through grants and scholarships.
Tom Jesberger, board president, said, “We here at the foundation are grateful for 20 years of loyal donors, dedicated board members, and strong partnerships with our communities and local nonprofits.”
The annual report can be found online at www.elkcountyfoundation.org under “About/Publications.” A free printed copy can be picked up at the foundation office in the Franklin Center located at 32 S. St. Marys St.
Along with a historical timeline, the publication tells the story of donors, different types of funds, and the ways in which these funds have benefited the community through grants to non-profit organizations, schools, and municipalities, as well as through scholarships awarded to hundreds of students.
For more information, contact the ECCF at 814-834-2125.