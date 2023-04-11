KANE — With the upcoming primary election May 16, Elk Co. Republicans request that the voters in Highland, Millstone, Spring Creek and Jones townships come and meet the candidates to discuss topics important to the voters.
The first event will be Thursday, April 13 from 6-8 p.m. at Bear Creek Wines in Kane. There will be a free drawing for prizes and packets of information not the state judge candidates, and the courthouse candidates for visitors. Pizza, wine, water, Pepsi products, Logyard, Yuengling and Straub beers, as well as a variety of locally-produced items, will be available for purchase. All are welcome to enjoy the evening.
The regular meeting will be held April 11 at 6 p.m. at The Big Trout in Weedville.