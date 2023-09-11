The Elk County Republicans group will meet at 6 p.m. at The Big Trout in Weedville on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
A report on the Elk County Fair and Labor Day events will be presented, as well as an explanation of the paper mail-in or absentee ballots and what one has to do to apply and submit a ballot.
The party will hold its annual banquet on Oct. 22 at The Royal. Invitations will be at the meeting for pick-up.
There will be a tent set up across during the Fall Fest in St. Marys with information on the candidates.
Everyone interested in the Republican party is welcome to attend the meeting. There will be food for a donation and a cash bar available.