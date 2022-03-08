ST. MARYS — On Feb. 16, Elk County Toastmaster President Shanda Kelsch and Secretary Treasurer Cory Straub awarded John Salter, owner of Salter Communications and The River 98.9, the Annual Elk County Toastmasters “You Light the Way” Communication Achievement Award.
In the fall of 2020, Elk County Toastmasters developed the Communication Achievement Award to acknowledge strong communicators and community leaders.
Elk County Toastmasters then sent out a call to local community members and businesses to nominate those people that they felt were deserving of this recognition. In January of 2022, a panel of judges was convened and in a resounding unanimous vote, Mr. John Salter was chosen.
“For many years, Mr. Salter has given of his time and talents to support and assist various organizations in our community; helping them to achieve their vision,” said Shanda Kelsch, President of Elk County Toastmasters. “He has gone above and beyond his call of duty to provide accurate news and events on the River 98.9 and gotten involved in the community through sponsorships and encouraging future leaders, especially in the field of communication, to reach their goals and dreams.”
Elk County Toastmasters congratulates Mr. John Salter and recognizes his efforts as a strong leader in our community.