BENEZETTE — “Elk Country After Dark,” an event like no other, will feature the magic that happens after the sun sets in Pennsylvania’s elk country.
The events will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 20 and Thursday, Sept. 21.
The evening will start with a social hour reception from 7-8 p.m. in the ECCO Building behind the Elk Country Visitor Center with a grazing table and beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic). Around 8 p.m., the program will get started with a short presentation by the Keystone Elk Country Alliance (KECA) staff, who will speak on some of the things to expect while enjoying the evening, along with some safety expectations as well.
After the presentation, the group will disperse to the trail head areas and then sit back and relax, all while taking in the sounds and the wonder of elk country after dark.
This event will be taking place after the Elk Country Visitor Center has closed, and the event will be extremely limited.
Attendees must be 21 years of age or older.
Call the ECVC at 814-787-5167.