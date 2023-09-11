BENEZETTE – The following are programs at the Elk Country Visitor Center Sept. 16 through Oct. 1.
Saturday, Sept. 16
Tree Identification, 2 p.m.
Attendees will learn how to identify several common trees found throughout the eastern deciduous forest through a variety of ways, including leaves, bark, form and seeds.
Sunday, Sept. 17
PA Snakes, 2 p.m.
Join Penn State DuBois intern Gus and learn how to identify snakes found in Pennsylvania.
Saturday, Sept. 23
Elk Walk and Talk, 2 p.m.
Join staff as they walk the trails around the Elk Country Visitor Center, and learn facts about the property and wildlife.
Sunday, Sept. 24
PA Invasive Species, 2 p.m.
Invasive species are everywhere. Join Penn State DuBois intern Dakota as he teaches attendees how to identify invasive species that inhabit Pennsylvania today.
Saturday, Sept. 30
Spotted Latternfly with the Elk County Conservation District, 2 p.m.
Those interested in the invasive Spotted Lanternfly can learn more about helping to combat the spread and protect valuable crops and fruit trees.
Sunday, Oct. 1
Salamanders of Pennsylvania, 2 p.m.
Chances are there is a salamander under rocks in the woods. Join Penn State DuBois intern Sallee to learn how to identify and handle these critters.