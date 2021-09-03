BENEZETTE — The Elk Country Visitor Center will host several weekend programs in September.
Saturday, Sept. 4 –Elk Country Escape Room from noon-2 p.m.
Escape rooms are all the rage these days, and the ECVC staff has designed their own. In this free escape room, elk biologist Molly Werner has gone missing, and participants need you to help search her office for clues to her whereabouts. The program will run every half hour from noon-2 p.m., and is free of charge. You can pre-register by emailing KECAConEdSp@windstream.net or by calling 814-787-5173.
Sunday, Sept. 5 –Fifth Elk Walk and Talk at 2 p.m.
Join a staff member as they hike the trails around the Elk Country Visitor Center. Learn many interesting facts about the property and wildlife that often inhabit these fields. Staff will be covering topics such as what elk eat, where they spend their time, and how each season brings something different.
Saturday, Sept. 11 –11th Welcome to the Rut at 2 p.m.
The mating season for the elk is approaching. Join staff at the Elk Country Visitor Center and learn all about the unique behaviors that elk display during this time of the year.
Sunday, Sept. 12 –Mountain Melodies Band from 3-5 p.m., and Walking Stick Carving Demonstration from 1-5 p.m.
Local Folk Band Mountain Melodies will perform for listening enjoyment. Donations will be accepted and all proceeds go towards the Gladys Schultz Memorial Scholarship. Artisan Nelson Haas will be onsite demonstrating the craft of carving walking sticks.
Saturday, Sept. 18 –Elk Explanations at 2 p.m.
Elk are interesting animals! Have questions about these large mammals? Then bring your questions and join us at the ECVC as staff explain all of elk’s mysteries.
Sunday, Sept. 19 –PSU Intern Wildlife Rehab at 2 p.m.
Ever wonder what happens to sick, injured or orphaned wild animals? If so, join to learn about wildlife rehabilitation, and what to do if one finds a wild animal in need of help.
Saturday, Sept. 25 –Elk Talk at 2 p.m.
Join in learning about the variety of ways elk communicate. Guests will learn how to accurately distinguish vocal calls of elk and recognize non-vocal communication while learning how to safely view elk in Elk Country.
Sunday, Sept. 26 –Beekeeping with Hobby Hives from 1-5 p.m.
Local beekeeper Craig Schloder will display a live honey bee colony that visitors can observe and enjoy. He will be available to answer questions about this interesting and vital hobby that continues to gain popularity.