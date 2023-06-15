RIDGWAY — Field Days, an event hosted by the Elk County Amateur Radio Association that showcases ham radio operators, will be held June 24-25 at Lewis Camp on Bingham Road in Ridgway.
The event will take place at 2 p.m. that Saturday and continue into 2 p.m. Sunday.
Antennas and radios will be available.
The annual ECARA club picnic will follow at 3 p.m. Members and families are welcome and should bring a dish to share.
There will also be a test session on Saturday, June 17 at 9:30 a.m. at Hallton Church in Ridgway.
For more information, about Field Day or amateur radio, contact Shari Lewis at kb3ewt@gmail.com.