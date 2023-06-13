RIDGWAY — The Elk County Community Foundation (ECCF) is pleased to announce the establishment of a new fund aimed at providing tuition assistance to St. Leo Catholic School in Ridgway. This initiative has been made possible through the generous estate of William H. Gausman, a visionary philanthropist dedicated to supporting education and empowering the community.
The Gausman Family Scholarship Fund has been created as an endowment with the purpose of ensuring that deserving students at St. Leo Catholic School have access to quality education, regardless of their financial circumstances. The fund will help bridge the financial gap for families who aspire to provide their children with a faith-based education in a nurturing and supportive environment.
St. Leo Catholic School, a classical academy, is an integral part of the Elk County Catholic School System, and renowned for its commitment to the spiritual and educational well-being of each student. With the launch of this fund, the Elk County Community Foundation aims to bolster the mission of St. Leo Catholic School, ensuring that more children can benefit from the school’s exceptional educational programs and values-based education.
“We are incredibly grateful to the late William H. Gausman for his extraordinary generosity,” stated Lynne Kucenski, principal of St. Leo Catholic School. “This fund will open doors for students who may have otherwise been unable to attend our school due to financial constraints. Through this endowment, the legacy of William H. Gausman will live on, enabling countless students to receive a high-quality education rooted in faith and academic excellence.”
The ECCF would like to express sincere gratitude to Meyer, Wagner, Brown, and Kraus Attorneys at Law for their instrumental role in working closely with Mr. Gausman to establish the Gausman Family Scholarship Fund and utilizing the ECCF as the trusted vehicle for administering this meaningful endowment. Their expertise and dedication to making a positive impact in our community have been invaluable.
The ECCF is honored to collaborate with St. Leo Catholic School and the Elk County Catholic School system to help transform the lives of young students through access to education. The Gausman Family Scholarship Fund will provide much-needed support to families who believe in the value of a Catholic education and strive to provide their children with a solid foundation for lifelong success.
When talking about the importance and commitment of catholic education in the Gausman family, William’s niece and executrix of his estate, Karen Yonker, commented, “My uncle and his siblings all attended St. Leo School as did many of their children and grandchildren. At one time, there was a period of 50 consecutive years where there was a Gausman family member attending St. Leo’s, oftentimes several in various grades.”
“We are thrilled to announce the establishment of this fund, which will have a transformative impact on the lives of students at St. Leo Catholic School,” said Jeff Marzella, vice president of the Elk County Community Foundation. “Thanks to the unwavering commitment of St. Leo Catholic School and the Elk County Catholic School system, we can help make a lasting influence on the lives of students in our community.”