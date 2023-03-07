ST MARYS — At its February meeting, the Elk County Community Foundation (ECCF) announced the appointment of three new board members and a new slate of officers to their Board of Directors. The ECCF Board consists of 14 community-minded individuals representing many areas of expertise and community involvement.
Individuals appointed to serve as officers are Thomas Wagner, president; Jeff Marzella, vice-president; Judy Allegretto, secretary and Robert Ordiway, treasurer, each of whom offers the proficiency and knowledge to lead the ECCF forward in its mission to connect donors who care with causes that matter to them.
The ECCF congratulates and welcomes new board members Denise Cuneo, Mary DaCanal, and Mary McGrath. The foundation is grateful and excited to have this group of individuals join the board and bring their unique talents, expertise and perspectives to the work of the organization.
The ECCF is grateful to all who serve on the board, and as they look forward to working together to advance the mission of the foundation. ECCF, an affiliate of the Community Foundation of the Northern Alleghenies, is a non-profit organization that strives to strengthen our region through development, stewardship and grant making as it works with donors to achieve their philanthropic goals.