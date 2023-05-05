RIDGWAY — “Do you want to build a snowman?”
Under the direction of Adam Brooks, the Elk County Council on the Arts Summer Theater Camp will present Disney’s “Frozen, JR.” The spectacular 60-minute musical, designed for young performers, is based on the 2013 Disney film and the 2018 Broadway adaptation.
Frozen fans will love this heartwarming stage adaptation of the top-grossing animated film. Join Elsa, Anna and all favorite characters as they embark on a journey of self-discovery, camaraderie and the meaning of true love. Adapted for young performers, this musical includes favorite Frozen songs such as “Love Is an Open Door,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” and “Let It Go,” as well as wonderful new songs from the Broadway production.
Summer Theater Camp is a weeklong experience for youth entering grade 3 in the fall of 2023, through this spring’s graduating seniors. Camp will be held Monday, June 19 through Friday, June 23 at St. Marys Area High School.
Students interested in participating in Summer Theater Camp should register before end of day Friday, June 3. Auditions for lead parts will be held Thursday, May 11 at St. Marys Area High School Carpin Auditorium.
The public is welcome to join for the performance of Disney’s Frozen, JR. on Friday, June 23 at 7 p.m. at the St. Marys Area High School Carpin Auditorium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. Donations at the door are appreciated, but not required.
For more information and to register for Summer Theater Camp visit: eccota.com/news-events/STC2023.
For more information, contact Sara Frank at sara@eccota.com or 814-772-7051.