RIDGWAY — Artists who would like to take their career further and engage more in their community are invited to "Funding Creativity," an event hosted by Elk County Council on the Arts, Thursday, Feb. 16.
The event will take place at the PA Wilds Media Lab, located in the space above Laughing Owl Press in Kane, from 5-8 p.m. Refreshments from Table 105 restaurant will be provided.
Funding Creativity will be a showcase of programs and opportunities for local artists through ECCOTA’s partnership with the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts. ECCOTA is one of 14 partner organizations with the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, servicing Elk, McKean, Potter, Cameron, and Forest Counties. Artists from those counties are encouraged to attend the event.
Funding Creativity will be a chance for interested artists to get together and learn about granting and residency opportunities through ECCOTA, as well as a networking opportunity. Rostered teaching artists and grant recipients will be in attendance to answer questions and engage in discussion with attendees.
Funding Creativity is also in partnership with the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship and the Wilds Cooperative of PA, which will also be in attendance.
Any questions regarding Funding Creativity can be directed to ECCOTA at 814-772-7051.