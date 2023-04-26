Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures possible. * WHERE...Portions of Central Pennsylvania and the Western Mountains of the state. * WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Freezing temperatures could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The extent of near or sub-freezing temperatures will be highly dependent on the amount of cloud cover across the region tonight, which is still a bit uncertain at this time. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take protective measures now as freezing temperatures could damage or kill tender plants and vegetation. Potted plants should be brought inside. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. &&