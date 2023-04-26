ST. MARYS — The Elk County Democratic Committee is excited to host its first ever Spring mixer event, Derby Day with The Dems, on Saturday, May 6, at Maker’s Warehouse in St. Marys. The Kentucky Derby-themed event will feature four statewide Democratic candidates, along with local candidates for office and give everyone a chance to meet each other.
As a mixer event, Derby Day will feature appetizers, dessert tables, contests, door prizes, and local wine tasting along with an opportunity to meet other area Democrats and speak with and hear from candidates. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at the Warehouse located at 315 Brusselles St. in downtown St. Marys. Everyone will be cheering on their favorites to win the Derby at a post time of 6:45 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.actblue.com/donate/Derby23 or by calling 814-636-1030.
State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta will be the keynote speaker for the event.
In addition to Kenyetta, three Democratic candidates for statewide judicial office are also participating, along with both Democratic Elk County Commissioner candidates, incumbent Matt Quesenberry and local businessman Ray Krise, who is seeking the second position on the ballot. Quesenberry will also serve as Master of Ceremonies.
The event in St. Marys is one of six events being held in northwest Pennsylvania that weekend in what is being termed “Derby Weekend.”
The committee invites to Derby Day all area Democrats, as well as other registered voters that support the party’s work. For more information about the committee, visit www.facebook.com/ElkCoDC, www.elkdems.com or by reaching via email to elkcountydemocrats@gmail.com or phone/text to 814-636-1030.