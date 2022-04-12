CRESSON — Jacob Yale, a native of Elk County and a Brockway Area High School graduate, joins Mount Aloysius College as Vice President for Enrollment Management.
“Jake has substantial and varied experience in enrollment management, and we’re thrilled to have him join our team,” said McKeegan. “His experience working with higher education institutions will surely help the Mount continue to advance our enrollment and financial aid practices so that we can continue to meet the needs of our students, both current and future.”
In his second semester with the College that growth is already happening, with applications for fall 2022 up 20 percent, and accepted students over 35 percent. This promising start is after the College welcomed its largest incoming class in six years. Nearly 400 new students enrolled this fall, the largest incoming class since 2015. Mount Aloysius College has expanded through premier partnerships, most recently with a new Surgical Technology program at Penn Highlands DuBois that offers students $44,000 in educational funding and guaranteed employment in the Penn Highlands Healthcare system.
“I’ve joined an institution that’s deeply familiar to me and where I feel immediately rooted,” said Yale. “I certainly feel a sense of coming home.”
Yale earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in graphic arts and design from Clarion University of Pennsylvania in 2004 and a master’s degree in mass media marketing and journalism, also from Clarion, in 2008. He left Clarion Admissions in 2014 and has since been a three-time Director of Admissions at Sierra Nevada College in Lake Tahoe, NV, Hilbert College in Buffalo, New York, and Alfred University in Alfred, New York. After growing enrollment at every stop through a variety of efforts, Yale joined the National Enrollment Consulting Team with the test company ACT for nearly two years during the pandemic.