ST. MARYS – With the wide range of candidates running for federal and state offices, the Elk County Republican Party will host three petition signings to help candidates get on the ballot, and, help the voter to sign petitions.
The first will take place at Tablespoons Cafe and Deli on Erie Avenue on Thursday, March 3 from 2-4 p.m. There will be sandwiches, pastries and drinks.
The second will be held on Sunday, March 6 from 1-5 p.m. at The Big Trout in Weedville.
The final signing will also be at The Big Trout in Weedville from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8 during the regular monthly meeting.