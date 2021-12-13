ST MARYS — Elk County Toastmasters recently congratulated Madigan McGrath, Hannah Kemmer, Elisabeth Kemmer and Margaret Yeager on completing the “Youth in Media” and the “It’s Debatable” programs.
These five-week programs were developed to help youth explore and develop skills in debate and media communications.
“Debate is a skill that we use in everyday life. We use it in our homes when making decisions, in the workplace when we don’t necessarily see eye to eye, and we use it in various careers such as law, police work, management, teaching and, yes, even as a parent. It is an everyday skill that is used by most people,” said Shanda Kelsch, president of Elk County Toastmasters.
“At the end of the ‘It’s Debatable’ program,” said Cory Straub, secretary Treasurer of Elk County Toastmasters, “the students engaged in a formal debate in front of a panel of judges that decided the winner of each debate. Judging was based on a very strict set of criteria that was developed and all of them did very well.”
“Since the completion of the It’s Debatable Program,” Kelsch continues, “Madigan McGrath has gone on to compete in another formal debate, winning, and is moving on to district competition. We couldn’t be more proud of Madigan and we are thankful to have been given the opportunity to assist her in developing skills to help her to achieve this victory.”
The following week, Elk County Toastmasters completed the River 98.9 sponsored the “Youth in Media” Program.
“The Youth in Media Program focused on building skills such as developing public speaking skills, self-confidence, ethics and standards in the media, quality journalism, and the skills necessary for writing and developing stories and editorials, ” said Kelsch.
“On the final day of this 6-week program,” Straub added, “each one of the students recorded their own podcast which will be put up on a dedicated page on The River’s website, ww.theriver989.com, and will be featured on Townhall Tuesday for everyone to enjoy.”
Since before the close of these 2 programs, requests have been coming in to Elk County Toastmasters to continue the programs and extend them to involve outside organizations.
“We have always planned on continuing these programs and developing new programs for the youth of our area. We look forward to growing both of these programs with the support of our community and our area,” said Kelsch.
For more information about Elk County Toastmasters, go to www.elkcounty.toastmastersclubs.org