ST. MARYS — Elk County Toastmasters is pleased to announce that members will be participating in Leadership Elk and Cameron County’s “Communications Day” on Nov. 10.
This is an annual event held through Leadership Elk and Cameron County. This year, Elk County Toastmasters President Shanda Kelsch and Secretary/ Treasurer Cory Straub will be presenting “Public Speaking in a Business Setting.”
“It should be a fun and engaging time for all attendees,” said Kelsch.
If interested in joining a meeting or learning more about Elk County Toastmasters, go to elkcounty.toastmastersclubs.org.