ST. MARYS — CEC DISCOVER Partnership brought the Elk County Toastmasters to the IU9 enrichment students for an “It’s Debatable” Public Speaking Program.
Students learned their communication style and how to use expression and emotion to communicate effectively. Students practiced what they learned by debating each other on topics such as VR is the future, plant based -vs- meat based diets, dress code -vs- no dress code, and should cell phones be allowed in school. Students from St. Marys, Johnsonburg and Smethport High Schools attended.
Elk County Toastmasters invited students to its upcoming Youth Open House night on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 6:30 p.m. at St. Boniface School in Kersey, and also the “It’s Debatable” program, which is a five-week program offered to youth that are interested in learning about and participating in debate. It will be held at St. Boniface School on Tuesday afternoons starting Nov. 2 from 4-6:30 p.m. Registration is open until Monday, Nov. 1. For questions or to register, email Shanda Kelsch at s_kelsch@hotmail.com.