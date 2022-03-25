ST. MARYS — The Elk County Democratic Committee will hold an in-person meeting on Wednesday, March 30, starting at 7 p.m. in the Antler Room (front dining room) of the St. Marys Elks Lodge, 44 Lafayette St., St. Marys.
The meeting is open to all registered Democrats in Elk County. The committee strongly encourages anyone interested in helping elect Democrats to statewide office in November to participate.
Among the topics to be discussed are the upcoming primary and general elections, recent candidate petition signing for US Senate, PA Governor and Lt. Governor, current petition signature activities for the state committee member position, yard sign distribution, precinct committee member elections and vacancies, the upcoming quadrennial committee reorganization, summer outreach activities, and the current state committee member vacancy.
In addition to the in-person meeting, the committee will have a camera and speakers set up for individuals not able to attend in person. Zoom meeting and phone-in options to join and participate remotely will be available. Anyone needing credentials to join via Zoom or phone can contact the committee at 814-636-1030 or e-mail chair@elkdems.com by 4 p.m. the day of the meeting.
In addition, the committee will host a social dinner hour starting at 6 p.m. with dinner available from the club. For those who wish to participate in the dinner, advance notice is appreciated. For more information about the Elk County Democratic Committee, please reach out via phone/text or email to the contacts above.