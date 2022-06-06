BENEZETTE — The fourth annual ELK Ladies Day Out event is set for Sunday, July 17 at the Elk Country Visitor Center.
This annual event welcomes women of all walks of life. New tot the event this year - younger generations are invited as well. In 2022, young women ages 12 and older are welcome to join in for a day of learning, camaraderie and fun.
Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy some traditional favorites like elk basics, archery, and hatchet throwing, but also some new and exciting sessions, including camp cooking, flower pressing, foraging and more.
Triple Nickel Distillery will be present for a session on tastings for those who are 21 and older.
Registration applications will be available soon.