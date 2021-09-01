DuBOIS — The private music students of Eloise Kosko presented their 40th annual music recital on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Paradise Community United Church of Christ which is located at 4225 Big Run Prescottville Road, Reynoldsville.
Twelve students performed 36 musical selections in 15 musical groups. The audience was invited to participate in the following sing-a-longs: “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “Rock-A-My-Soul,” an old German Quodlibet entitled “The Orchestra” and “Climb Every Mountain” from The Sound of Music.
Performing piano solos were Avery Love, Gianna DiGilarmo and Julia Wirths. Avery Love also played a piano duet with Eloise Kosko.
Vocal solos were sung by Leah Gerg, Addison Love, Gianna DiGilarmo, Raegan Porter, Gabrielle Horner, Remington Osselborn, Emalee Horner, Julia Wirths and Michelle Wingard. Remington Osselborn and Michelle Wingard also performed a vocal duet.
Guitar selections were rendered by Addison Love, Raegan Porter and Emalee Horner. Mei Bogardus and Emalee Horner played the violin, and Rebecca Shaffer played the cello. Other instrumentalists were Julia Wirths on the French horn and Gianna DiGilarmo on the snare drum.
The piano accompanists were Eloise Kosko and Julia Wirths. Julia Wirths also accompanied herself on the piano. Guitar accompanists were Addison Love, Raegan Porter and Emalee Horner. Raegan Porter and Emalee Horner also accompanied themselves on the guitar.
Following the recital, a short reception of musical cupcakes and cookies was held for the performers and everyone in attendance. Assisting with the reception and decorations were Terri Hess and Mei Bogardus. Brenda Weber from the Paradise Community United Church of Christ printed the programs.