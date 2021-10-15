OAKLAND, CA — Emma Ruttinger, a sophomore at Mercyhurst University and former DuBois Area High School swimmer, was named to the Western Water Polo Association (WWPA) Women’s Water Polo All-Academic Team for 2022.
To qualify, a student-athlete must have met the following criteria:
- Be an active participant of their team having competed in at least 50 percent of games in the current season.
- Carry over a 3.0 cumulative GPA.
- Classified as a “full-time” student for all terms of attendance.
- Completed a minimum of one semester or two quarters at their institution.
Emma is the daughter of Tim and Susan Ruttinger of DuBois and is majoring in hospitality management.
Ruttinger was also named to the team in 2021 as a freshman at Mercyhurst University.