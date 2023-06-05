SEARCY, ARKANSAS — Emma Smith of Brookville is one of more than 600 students who received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for Spring 2023 during a commencement ceremony on May 6. Smith received a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice.
