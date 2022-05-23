DuBOIS — Emma Suplizio, the valedictorian of the Class of 2022 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend Penn State University, DuBois. Her field of study will be psychology.
Suplizio is a member of St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, DuBois. At Central, she was the president of her class, a member of National Honor Society and Student Council president.
She was also recognized as an Allegheny Mountain League Softball All Star in 2021. She played softball in grades 9-12 and volleyball in grades 9-10. Suplizio has signed to play college softball at Penn State DuBois.
Suplizio graduated from Central with college credits in speech, psychology, and college reading and writing through the school’s College Within High School Program with Butler County Community College.
She received the Penn State DuBois Honors Scholar Program Scholarship and the Dr. George and Diana Kosco Trustee Scholarship.
Suplizio is the daughter of Dominick and Billie Suplizio, DuBois.