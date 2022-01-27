RIDGWAY — The Elk County Council on the Arts has partnered with the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts to distribute the Entry to Program Stream funding to organizations that support the arts.
Apply for Entry to Program Stream to receive funding for operating expenses, art related programs and projects. This application is for nonprofit organizations, school, and units of government that have an annual revenue of less than $200,000 and have a history of consistent art related programming.
If you think that you may qualify for Entry to Program Stream but are not sure, please call the Elk County Council on the Arts Staff, we would be able to help find the right grant opportunity for you.
This application is free for applicants. To apply, go to https://form.jotform.com/213333408614146.
For more information on Entry to Program Stream go to https://www.eccota.com/entry-to-program-stream.
The deadline is Feb. 15, 2022.
With questions, contact ECCOTA staff at 814-772-7051 or info@eccota.com.