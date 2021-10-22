DuBOIS — Just in time for Halloween, Penn State DuBois welcomes paranormal expert John Zaffis to share his experiences with the supernatural during a free, public event at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Hiller Auditorium.
With over 40 years of experience studying and investigating the paranormal, Zaffis has studied demonology, which led to his involvement with cases of possession and exorcism, and working with prominent exorcists in this field. He is also a published author of books on the paranormal.
Zaffis has been featured in the SyFy television series “Haunted Collector,” and Discovery Channel’s documentaries “A Haunting in Connecticut” and “Little Lost Souls.” He has also appeared on “Unsolved Mysteries,” “Piers Morgan,” and many other print and news media events. John’s first book, “Shadows of the Dark”, co-written with Brian McIntyre, was released in September 2004, as well as appeared on “Ghost Hunters” and “Ghost Adventures.”
Zaffis is working on multiple follow-up books currently, and is lecturing all over the United States at colleges and universities.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information on Zaffis, visit http://www.johnzaffis.com, or contact the Penn State DuBois Office of Student Engagement at studentactivities@psu.edu or 814-375-4764.