LOCK HAVEN –Lock Haven University congratulates Fall 2021 graduates on receiving their academic degrees:
- Hunter Ammerman of Philipsburg, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Recreation Management.
- Alexa Aughenbaugh of Morrisdale, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing.
- Sara Bacher of Philipsburg, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing.
- Brady Bauer of Saint Marys, graduated with a Master of Science in Sport Science.
- Gunther Botzman of Clearfield, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
- Aspen Bradford of Curwensville, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology .
- Paige Bryan of Grampian, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Social Work.
- Matthew Curtis of Philipsburg, graduated with a Master of Science in Sport Science.
- Kelli Evans of Clearfield, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.
- Garrett Fleming of DuBois, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing.
- Jennifer Gardner of DuBois, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing.
- Logan Maguire of Morrisdale, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing.
- Mason Martin of Philipsburg, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences.
- Christina Mecca of St. Marys, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
- Kelsea Owens of Woodland, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing.
- Bryce Palmer of Curwensville, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.
- Trenton Peace of Punxsutawney, graduated with a Associate of Science in Business Administration.
- Ashley Smith of Philipsburg, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences.
- Kristin Turner of Clearfield, PA (16830), graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications .
- Kacey Walker of Curwensville, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing.
- Taylor Welker of Woodland, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting.
- Julie Wells of Luthersburg, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.
- Lisa Williams of Brockway, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing.
- Rachel Williams of Brockway, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing.
Kylee Witmer of Clearfield, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.