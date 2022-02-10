LOCK HAVEN –Lock Haven University congratulates Fall 2021 graduates on receiving their academic degrees:

  • Hunter Ammerman of Philipsburg, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Recreation Management.
  • Alexa Aughenbaugh of Morrisdale, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing.
  • Sara Bacher of Philipsburg, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing.
  • Brady Bauer of Saint Marys, graduated with a Master of Science in Sport Science.
  • Gunther Botzman of Clearfield, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
  • Aspen Bradford of Curwensville, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology .
  • Paige Bryan of Grampian, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Social Work.
  • Matthew Curtis of Philipsburg, graduated with a Master of Science in Sport Science.
  • Kelli Evans of Clearfield, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.
  • Garrett Fleming of DuBois, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing.
  • Jennifer Gardner of DuBois, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing.
  • Logan Maguire of Morrisdale, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing.
  • Mason Martin of Philipsburg, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences.
  • Christina Mecca of St. Marys, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
  • Kelsea Owens of Woodland, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing.
  • Bryce Palmer of Curwensville, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.
  • Trenton Peace of Punxsutawney, graduated with a Associate of Science in Business Administration.
  • Ashley Smith of Philipsburg, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences.
  • Kristin Turner of Clearfield, PA (16830), graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications .
  • Kacey Walker of Curwensville, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing.
  • Taylor Welker of Woodland, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting.
  • Julie Wells of Luthersburg, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.
  • Lisa Williams of Brockway, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing.
  • Rachel Williams of Brockway, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing.

Kylee Witmer of Clearfield, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

