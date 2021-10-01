DuBOIS — A free, community event — Fall Family Fun Night — is to be held at Penn State DuBois.
From 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, there will be "Safe Trunk or Treat," including crafts, food, games and candy in the Penn State upper parking lot. No registration is necessary. The rain location will be in the hallways of campus buildings with map provided.
At 7:15 p.m., a movie will be shown called "Inside Out" in Hiller Auditorium. Space is limited, pre-register for the movie at https://tinyurl.com/FFFNmovie.
Masks will be required and provided for all indoor activities.