SLIGO – Clarion County Family Net will host a Family Celebration Day in Union COG Pool Park on June 21.
The free event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and feature activities like swimming, community-agency activities and a variety of family games and door prizes.
All families are invited to attend the free event, which promotes family unity through participation in substance-free, non-competitive activities.
For more information, contact Clarion County's Promise at 814-223-1590 or visit the Facebook page.