KANE — Friends of Twin Lakes ANF is once again hosting Family Fun Weekend, Friday through Sunday, at Twin Lakes Recreation Area.
The public is invited. This has been a yearly event to show appreciation for everyone who has helped support FOTL over the past several years, according to organizers.
The event line up is as follows:
Friday: 6-8 p.m. — Apparel Sales; 8 p.m. — Sasquatch Hunt. There will be a movie immediately following the sasquatch hunt.
Saturday: 1 p.m. — Essential Oils Class; 1-4 p.m. — Touch a Truck (emergency vehicles, monster trucks and more); 6 p.m. — open mic begins; 6-8 p.m. — apparel sales; dusk — Light up the Lake (luminary ceremony and lighting) will take place.
Sunday: 11 a.m. — Invasive species talk and wildlife hike; 1 p.m. — corn hole tournament; 2 p.m. — scavenger hunt; 4 p.m. — carnival games; 8 p.m. Glow Wiffle Ball
Along with all the events for the weekend, on Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friends of Twin Lakes’ new raffle ticket fundraiser will be available for purchase at the entrance by the tressel.
Twin Lakes Recreation Area is located 8 miles southeast of Kane. Take State Route 321 from Kane; turn right on Forest Road 191. Twin Lakes is open for everyone to enjoy camping, picnicking, fishing, hiking, etc.
Friends of Twin Lakes ANF is a nonprofit organization aimed at assisting Twin Lakes Recreation Area in the Allegheny National Forest in Pennsylvania.