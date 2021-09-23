DuBOIS — Paris Farley, a member of the Class of 2021 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, plans to enter the Air Force (active duty).
Farley is a parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Clearfield. At Central, she was Yearbook Editor and a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, Rotary Interact Club, Musical Tech Crew, Mock Trial, Prom Committee, Envirothon, and Art Club.
Farley was a member of the school’s cross country, basketball, softball, and tennis teams. Farley was also a volunteer at the election polls.
Paris is the daughter of Dan and Heather Farley, Clearfield.