UNIVERSITY PARK — Pennsylvania’s priorities for the 2023 U.S. Farm Bill and other agricultural policy matters will be the focus of several events at Penn State’s Ag Progress Days, Aug. 8-10 at Rock Springs.
State and federal government officials will be on hand to discuss — and get stakeholder feedback on — policies and issues affecting Pennsylvania and U.S. agriculture during the three-day expo, which draws as many as 50,000 agricultural producers, consumers and families from around the state for displays, workshops, tours and demonstrations.
Sponsored by Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences, Ag Progress Days is held at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center at Rock Springs. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 9; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 10; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 11. Admission and parking are free.
Scheduled events include the following:
- College Connections: Town Hall Discussion on Pennsylvania Agriculture, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Red Barn Annex and via webinar.
In this session, part of the Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences’ “College Connections” webinar series, Dean Rick Roush and Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding will discuss the current state of Pennsylvania agriculture, including emerging issues and opportunities. A question-and-answer session will take place after opening remarks. There will be limited space for a live audience, and those planning to attend online should register for the webinar to receive the link.
- Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Panel Discussion: Growing the Next Generation, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 1-2:30 p.m., Red Barn Annex.
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture will host a panel discussion with young agriculturalists to hear their perspectives on opportunities and challenges in the ag industry. From education and workforce, to marketing and advocacy, to innovation and technological advancements, growing the next generation of leaders is critical to Pennsylvania’s future. There will be limited space for a live audience.
- Joint Informational Meeting of the Pennsylvania House and Senate Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committees, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 10 a.m.-noon, Red Barn Annex.
This session focusing on the federal farm bill is open to the public.
- Update from U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2-3:30 p.m., College Exhibits Building Theater.
Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson (Pa.-15), chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, will provide the latest updates from Washington and highlight the committee’s work to reauthorize the federal farm bill. This session will include a question and answer period.
Elsewhere on the grounds, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Building will house exhibits and presentations covering several state initiatives, such as programs in animal and plant health, food assistance, food safety, farmland preservation, PA Preferred and urban farming.
For more information, visit the Ag Progress Days website.