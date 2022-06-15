BENEZETTE — The first ever Elk Country Archery Challenge will be taking place July 29-31.
This event will test participants’ skills as an archer, but also as an athlete. It will be held over the course of three days, with different challenges each day, including a challenge course, head-to-head races, 3D target course and a. pack race to finish off the event. Those who sign up can participate in all events or just one.
A winner will be crowned for each individual challenge, and scores will be combined to crown the Monarch and Matriarch of Winslow Hill. Prizes will include cash and other merchandise.
All two and three-day competitors must pre-register. There will be no walk-ins allowed. The 3D course will also be spent to the general public.
Early bird pre-registration, before July 2, will get participants a KECA (Keystone Elk Country Alliance) swag bag.
Pre-registrations for all competitions will remain open through Saturday, July 16. Applications must be received via mail or submitted online by this date.
All youth shooters must be accompanied by an adult.
The competition application can be found at https://forms.gle/UuCBDzCCTD5oaJTU9.