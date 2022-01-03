INDIANA — Kyle Kubicko, a senior Hotel, Restaurant, Tourism, and Event Management major at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, has been awarded the prestigious Statler Foundation’s Scholarship of Excellence.
The scholarship is awarded based on academic excellence, character and commitment to the industry. Each is worth up to $25,000 for the academic year to be used for tuition, fees, and books.
Kubicko, from Natrona Heights, is the first student from IUP to receive a scholarship from the Statler Foundation.
The Statler Foundation was created from the estate of hotelier Ellsworth M. Statler following his death in 1928. Its purpose is to support research work and train employees for the benefit of the hotel industry. Statler, a self-made millionaire who worked his way from bellhop to industry legend, founded the largest premier hotel chain of his day. The Statler Scholarship of Excellence was established in 1997 and is awarded to students who demonstrate a high degree of academic performance and aptitude studying the hotel management field.
Kubicko has high praise for his Hotel, Restaurant, Tourism, and Event Management advisor Stephen Shiring, Ph.D.
“I am just overwhelmed to receive this scholarship,” Kubicko said. “When Dr. Shiring contacted and encouraged me to apply for this scholarship, suggesting that I was a competitive candidate, I didn’t realize that it would provide a full year’s tuition.”
The prestigious Statler Foundation supports students who are aspiring for a career in the hotel industry following graduating.
Kubicko, son of Steve and Karen Kubicko, Van Doren Drive, Natrona Heights, and a 2018 graduate of Highlands High School, completed IUP’s Academy of Culinary Arts program in 2019. He will graduate in May 2022 with both a Bachelor of Science Degree in Hotel, Restaurant, Tourism, and Event Management and an Associate’s in Applied Science Degree in Culinary Arts.
His experience at the Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Florida, made him realize the hotel industry was the perfect fit to help him achieve both his life and professional career goals.
“One of my life goals is to be able to travel and see more of our beautiful country, and a fantastic way to accomplish this goal is through hotels. With there being no shortage of hotels in the United States, I could find a job essentially anywhere, which is something I want to be able to do. I am just overwhelmed to receive this scholarship,” he said.
“I am thankful for the generosity of the Statler Foundation. Beyond the financial support this scholarship provides, I see amazing opportunities this scholarship presents. It will allow me to continue my schooling and will help to push me even further. I have a strong desire to become a manager in the hotel field; I want to be a change agent in the hotel industry,” he said.