ST MARYS — The Community Education Center’s Leadership Elk & Cameron program (LEC) welcomed a donation from the FirstEnergy Foundation. The donation will help cover costs of the annual trip to Harrisburg.
During the trip, participants tour the capital building and meet with local representatives.
Joleen Hindman, Regional External Affairs with FirstEnergy, presented the check to the CEC.
“The FirstEnergy Foundation is happy to support leadership programs like Leadership Elk & Cameron County, that positively impact the communities served by FirstEnergy,” said Hindman.
The goals of Leadership Elk & Cameron are to increase community awareness and understanding, provide opportunities for collaborative leadership and relationship building, and to foster and promote civic readiness. A small group community improvement project is one component of the Leadership program. The objective of the community improvement experience is to provide participants with an opportunity to learn how to make a direct and visible impact in their communities through service to a community need, organization or agency.
With generous donations from local businesses like FirstEnergy, Leadership Elk & Cameron County has more than 200 graduates since 2007.
More information on the Leadership program can be found at www.communityedcenter.com, or by contacting the CEC at (814) 781-3437.