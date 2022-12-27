DuBOIS — The Catholic community in northwest Pennsylvania united in a faith-filled day of generosity on Nov. 29 through the #iGiveCatholic day of giving. Responding with gifts large and small, 1947 individuals donated $400,067 in support of 95 Catholic organizations throughout the 13-county Diocese of Erie.
With the theme Give Catholic on Giving Tuesday, #iGiveCatholic is an annual 24-hour online giving event uniting Catholics across the nation to raise as many charitable dollars as possible for Catholic parishes, schools, and nonprofit ministries. Catholics across northwest Pennsylvania were invited to join in and give to the ministries that shape their hearts and souls.
Locally, DuBois Central Catholic School, five parishes, and two ministries participated in the giving day. Both ministries were recipients of prizes. Rural House of Mercy won two prizes totaling $2,250, both sponsored by an anonymous donor. Christ the King Manor also won a prize, $750 sponsored by an anonymous donor.
Since the Catholic Foundation of Northwest Pennsylvania began facilitating #iGiveCatholic in 2019, both number of donors and dollars has increased year to year. Reacting to this year’s results, Lisa Louis, Executive Director of the Catholic Foundation, said, “We are thrilled with the response to the 2022 #iGiveCatholic campaign. The continued increase in not only dollars raised to support these Catholic organizations, but the number of people supporting them is inspiring. It shows us that Catholics will come together to support the causes dear to them, and they really can make a difference when doing so.”
To offer incentive for the giving day, participating ministries were eligible to win cash prizes by attaining predetermined goals on the day of the event and during the advanced giving period. A $28,500 cash prize pool was available thanks to event sponsors and a generous anonymous donor dedicated to supporting the Catholic community.
The Catholic Foundation of Northwest Pennsylvania is the only community foundation in northwest Pennsylvania guided by Catholic values and investment principles. It is governed by a board of directors comprised of Catholic lay men and women from throughout the Diocese of Erie. The Foundation inspires and unites Catholics in supporting their faith community and creating a Catholic legacy, assisting donors to provide for the long-term needs of the Catholic ministries in their community. For more information visit www.MyCatholicFoundation.org.