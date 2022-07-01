DuBOIS — The local chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, an international society of key women educators, has inducted four local women.
PSI has recognized the following women for their professional excellence in the teaching field by honoring them with induction into the society: Dr. Jaqueline Manno, Cynthia Aiello, Ann Defilippi and Stephanie Lesser.
Two women are actively involved in teaching, engaging in best practices in the classroom; the other women are retired from the field, sharing their experiential perspectives. All four are leaders as they advance education constructively.
Manno has taught at Clarion University since 2012. She holds a Doctor of Philosophy with emphasis on Curriculum and Instruction. Prior to that, she had taught at various public schools in our region and in Baumholder, Germany. With extensive education preparation and membership in seven professional organizations, she has been asked to speak at national conferences and deliver presentations. Serving in the community, Manno is a board member at Quiet Creek Herb Farm; has participated in various Earth Day and environmental events; has been judge for science fair and Science Olympiads; and was an invited speaker for science programs and workshops.
Defilippi is a 13-year teaching veteran with the St. Marys Area School District. She teaches secondary English and Media. While she has taught traditional English classes, her master’s degree qualifies her to teach Advance Placement English for which her students have dual enrollment with the University of Pittsburgh, Bradford. Her media classes are more unconventional with a mass media introduction and a media lab. Her theatre arts and stagecraft instruction blends seamlessly into the annual musical productions. Defilippi serves as the advisor to the National Honor Society and its highway clean-up efforts plus the recycling program. Until 2022, she was color guard advisor.
Aiello retired from teaching after 30 years of teaching English and creative writing for the Ridgway Area School District. Her teaching techniques were considered outstanding; she was awarded the honor of Great Teachers Making a Difference by WPSU and Secondary Teacher of the Year (2007) by the University of Pittsburgh. More than 300 of her students have had their work published and had been recipients of writing contest prizes. She and her students had written original plays for which six were performed as dinner theatre at the Royal Inn. Aiello is an active member in the Catholic Daughters of America and a spokesman for the Erie Diocese cursillo movement.
Lesser’s 34-year career was with the Eastern York School District. Lesser grew up in Ridgway where she had many mentors in the health and physical education field, especially her mother Nancy Lesser. As a classroom teacher, Lesser was profoundly committed to fundamental instruction that could influence her students into a lifetime of healthful living. Lesser served as a Curriculum Development advisor, on the Student Emergency Relief Fund, a new-teacher mentor and on the Safety Committee. Additionally Lesser was the golf coach. For the teachers association she served on the negotiations team for 25 years and 27 as its treasurer.