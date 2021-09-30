DuBOIS – Through the Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program (BCCEDP) that Penn Highlands Life’s Journey OB/GYN and Penn Highlands Women’s Care offer, these practices offer free mammograms on an ongoing basis to women who are uninsured or underinsured, or who have a high deductible. If follow-up testing is needed (ultrasounds, biopsies, etc.) those services are also covered.
Breast Care Services at PH DuBois and PH Life’s Journey OB/GYN will also offer their annual free breast and cervical cancer screening day on Oct. 20 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Imaging Services Suite in the PH DuBois Medical Arts Building, 145 Hospital Ave., DuBois.
A free clinical breast exam, mammogram, pelvic exam, and pap smear are available to individuals with or without insurance and meet eligibility requirements.
“We offer these free screenings annually as part of our commitment to ensuring affordable and accessible women’s healthcare and to help promote women’s health and breast cancer awareness,” said Dr. Kristina Brown at Life’s Journey OB/GYN. “It is our privilege to provide this service to the patients in our area. With preventative care being so important, we hope to see a significant turnout.”
To schedule an appointment, please contact Penn Highlands Outpatient Scheduling 888-920-4636.
Note for patients unable to attend on Oct. 20, this program is offered every day at PH Life’s Journey OB/GYN 190 W. Park Ave., DuBois; 551 W. Mahoning St., Punxsutawney; 807 Turnpike Ave., Clearfield; PH Women’s Care, 761 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys.
With questions, please call Penn Highlands Life’s Journey OB/GYN Authorization Assistant Doreen Hoover at 814-371-1900.