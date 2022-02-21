JOHNSONBURG — The 2021 – 2022 Leadership Elk & Cameron Counties (LEC) participants have gathered together to support the local area.
One group, including Jen Labant, Heather Beck, Kyle Jordan, Tara Pogue, and Barb Glatt, are offering local middle school youth entertainment opportunities within the Elk County school district region. LEC was created in 2007 to educate its participants in the strength and opportunities of the counties in order to develop informed, civic-oriented volunteers to help direct the future of these counties.
The second middle-school event will be held on Feb. 25, 2022, from 6-9 p.m. at the Johnsonburg Community Center, located at 600 Market St. in Johnsonburg. LEC participants, in collaboration JCC staff, will be hosting a swim, open gym and movie night, featuring the movie "Ghostbusters Afterlife." All youth in grades sixth-through-eigth are welcome to attend. There will be two free pieces of pizza, plus other snacks available for purchase. Bring a pillow, blanket and a friend to the JCC to enjoy a middle school night out.
Reach out to the JCC at 814-965-2010 with questions.